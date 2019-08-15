2 found dead in gravel pit used for shooting were killed
ESTACADA (AP) — Authorities say an Estacada couple found dead Monday in the Mount Hood National Forest were killed.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant died of homicidal violence. Their bodies were found in a gravel pit used for recreational shooting.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Marcus Mendoza declined to say how they died or how they got to the gravel pit.
Mendoza says detectives are seeking additional tips to identify a suspect or suspects.
Mendoza says two people found the bodies in the gravel pit while there to do some shooting Monday morning.
The couple’s dog named Talladega was found uninjured at the scene.
State files brief challenging order in murder case
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that ordered the release or a new trial for Frank Gable, convicted of murder for the 1989 stabbing death of Oregon’s prison chief Michael Francke.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that lawyers argue a federal judge was wrong because no new “trustworthy eyewitness accounts” of the killing or critical physical evidence was uncovered to undercut his conviction.
Gable was released from prison in June after serving nearly 30 years for the Francke’s death.
In a brief to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Oregon lawyers say Gable’s attorneys didn’t meet the legal threshold for U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta to find they’d made a showing of Gable’s “actual innocence” supported by new and old information.
Gable is on federal supervision, living with his wife in Kansas. Gable’s lawyers have until Sept. 13 to file a response.
Airbnb settles discrimination suit brought by black women
PORTLAND (AP) — Airbnb has settled a lawsuit brought by several Oregon women who said the site allowed vacation rental owners to discriminate against customers based on race.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports African American plaintiffs Pat Harrington, Carlotta Franklin and Ebony Price alleged that by requiring and disclosing users’ full names and photographs, Airbnb allowed its hosts to discriminate against black users in violation of Oregon’s public accommodation laws.
Airbnb changed its policies in 2018 so hosts using its platform can choose not to require photos, and said photos would only be shown to hosts after they accept a booking. It did not announce any further changes Tuesday.
In separate statements, Airbnb and the plaintiffs’ attorneys said the website had renewed its commitment to the 2018 change regarding photos and would “review and update the way profile names are displayed to hosts as part of the booking process.”
New Oregon law requires cage-free commercial eggs by 2024
PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon’s governor has signed a bill requiring eggs produced by commercial farms to eventually be cage-free.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Gov. Kate Brown approved the new law mandating all eggs produced or sold in Oregon must come from cage-free hens by 2024.
The measure signed Monday applies to commercial farms with 3,000 or more chickens.
The state requirements will give about 4 million birds added space and perches.
The Humane Society of the United States called the law a “monumental win for hens confined in tiny cages in the egg industry.”
Oregon joins a handful of other states with similar laws including California, Washington and Massachusetts.
The newspaper cites reports that say cage-free laws provide an improvement for chickens, but most remain held in small spaces and cages.
Complaint filed against ICE over man detained at courthouse
PORTLAND (AP) — Attorneys working with the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a complaint against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demanding the agency pay $100,000 for briefly detaining a U.S. citizen outside the Washington County Courthouse.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Isidro Tafolla and his wife were leaving the courthouse Sept. 18, 2017, when six plainclothes ICE officers boxed in the couple’s truck and questioned him.
In the complaint filed Monday, ACLU attorneys say the officers used an “aggressive, demanding demeanor,” refusing to identify as ICE and showing the couple a mugshot that didn’t resemble Tafolla.
ICE spokeswoman Elizabeth Godfrey said afterward that the officers handled themselves with professionalism and treated Tafolla with respect.
The filmed incident provoked an outcry from members of Oregon’s congressional delegation, two of whom pushed for an investigation and asked that the agency apologize.
ICE declined to comment specifically on the filing.