Earthquake recorded off Oregon coast
BANDON (AP) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded about 150 miles off the Oregon coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake at 8 a.m. Wednesday was about 152 miles west-northwest of Bandon. It had a depth of more than 8.5 miles.
Authorities say the temblor was likely too far offshore for it to be felt on land.
State department official arrested after Bend vehicle crash
BEND (AP) — An U.S. State Department official was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Central Oregon.
The Bulletin reports Susan Phalen was arrested July 6 on suspicion of DUII and reckless driving in Bend.
According to the Oregon Judicial Information Network, as of Tuesday she had not been charged with a crime.
Documents say an officer responding to a crash call at 10:39 p.m. found a Land Rover on its side on Mt. Washington Drive and Phalen sitting on the curb.
Documents say police noticed Phalen had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Documents say Phalen told the officer she was returning from a wedding and had attempted a left turn when the vehicle rolled.
Documents say Phalen said she drank margaritas, but refused sobriety tests and a breath test.
Phalen told The Bulletin she had no comment.
She is listed as a State Department senior adviser for external affairs.
Golf course designer employee sentenced for embezzlement
BEND (AP) — A Bend-area woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling nearly $200,000 while working as the office manager for well-known golf course designer David McLay Kidd.
KTVZ-TV reports 40-year-old Katrina Cannon pleaded no contest May 1 to four of the 16 charges she faced and avoided a trial for stealing the funds over a three-year period.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller issued the sentence Tuesday after a 40-minute delay so he could review more than 90 pages of character-witness testimony and accounting documents submitted by Cannon’s defense attorney.
Cannon pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated theft, two counts of aggravated ID theft and one count of criminal forfeiture. The judge said he will hold another hearing to determine restitution.
2 arrested, 22 cited by Portland police over street racing
PORTLAND (AP) — Two people were arrested and 22 others were cited in Portland in a police operation targeting people who gather and participate in street racing.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Raymond Grant was arrested Sunday after fleeing an area where street racers had gathered. Another person was arrested on an outstanding reckless driving warrant.
Grant was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
During the operation, police say officers learned of a vehicle near Swan Island that crashed into a parked car and nearly hit several pedestrians. Court documents say street racers had gathered where the crash happened and people fled. Police say Grant fled in another vehicle.
At least four people have died in Portland street-racing related crashes in the past four years.