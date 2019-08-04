Oregon man killed when tree falls on excavator
ALBANY (AP) — Authorities in western Oregon are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man crushed by a large tree that fell on him while he was operating an excavator.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says that Ronald Gary Oliver of Lebanon died Friday at Olsen Honey Farms outside Albany after the tree fell and crushed the cab of the earth-moving machine.
Yon says dispatchers received a call at about 3:30 p.m. from a man screaming for help but who eventually became unresponsive.
Deputies arrived in the area about 10 minutes later and eventually were able to find the excavator with Oliver trapped inside.
Yon says several beer cans were found in the excavator and Oliver’s vehicle, indicating alcohol as a possible factor in the accident.
Human remains found near Sunriver identified
SUNRIVER (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a partially decomposed body found Sunday west of Sunriver.
Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey an autopsy confirmed the remains were that of 48-year-old Curtis Fredrick Pagel.
The cause and manner of death is still being determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Bailey says Pagel had no known recent address but had lived in Oregon for years.
Someone camping on the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend discovered the remains.
Bailey says the investigation is ongoing previously described the death as suspicious. Anyone with information about Pagel is asked to call 541-693-6911.
About a dozen protesters arrested at Portland ICE office
PORTLAND (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested during a peaceful Portland protest led by Jewish leaders and immigration rights activists at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports protesters blocked the driveway of the office Friday and were warned several times that they could be arrested for blocking federal property.
Several shots were fired from what sounded like a paintball gun which dispersed the crowd of about 60 protesters into the streets. The Oregonian/OregonLive couldn’t confirm what was used or who shot it.
Protesters demanded that elected officials close border detention centers, defund ICE and Customs and Border Protection and provide permanent protection for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
The rally was part of the Never Again movement, a nationwide political action in which protesters say they advocate to prevent events like the Holocaust from happening again.
Oregon plywood plant lays off a quarter of its workforce
ROSEBURG (AP) — One of the nation’s leading producers of plywood has announced that it will let go a quarter of its workforce at a plant in southwestern Oregon.
Roseburg Forest Producers said Friday it laid off approximately 90 of its approximate 350 employees from a plywood plant in Dillard. The Roseburg News-Review reports that the company was able to extend immediate offers to 50 employees for jobs at other plants.
Jake Elston is the senior vice president of operations at Roseburg Forest Producers. He says developers are building fewer homes and that the company is facing increased competition from other manufacturers.