Portland police hire homeless liaison
PORTLAND (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has hired its first-ever liaison officer for working with the city’s large homeless community.
The agency said Thursday that Stephanie Herro will be the primary contact between the police bureau, homeless advocacy groups, social service agencies and other government departments. She was hired after an eight-month search.
Herro previously worked in law enforcement in West Linn, Oregon and her native Wisconsin.
A homelessness count released earlier this month found 2,037 people sleeping outside in Multnomah County — Oregon’s largest county and home to Portland.
That’s number of people documented as sleeping outside on any given night in 2019 is the higher than any other count in the last decade.
The city has particularly struggled to house those with mental health and drug abuse issues.
Firefighters rescue person stuck in septic tank for days
ESTACADA (AP) — Firefighters rescued a person who fell into a septic tank and was stuck there for days in a rural area southeast of Portland.
The Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 said on Facebook that crews responded Tuesday to a report of the person falling into the tank while working on it. Fire officials say the person had been in the tank for multiple days.
KATU-TV reports a technical rescue team and a Clackamas Fire crew helped Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 remove the person from the tank.
The person was flown to a hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t released.
Unclaimed cremated remains found in Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — Cremated remains found in a mortuary box on a Portland street belong to a World War II veteran who lived in a house that’s been demolished and who worked at a concrete and steel company that no longer exists.
The Oregonian/OregonLive said Thursday it tracked down the details of Floyd Leslie Hill’s life and found some estranged family members in the Midwest. Those family members say they don’t want his ashes.
Hill died in 2000 at age 80. For now, Hill’s remains have been returned to the mortuary where they originated.
Chris Hawes, a volunteer with the Missing in America Project, says that when no one claims the remains of veterans, his organization can coordinate interment at a national cemetery.