Mother, daughter killed in vehicle crash; driver arrested
BROWNSVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a mother and daughter died in a vehicle crash south of Salem.
The Statesman Journal reports deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says investigation found Brian McIntire of Sweet Home was driving a Jeep Wrangler east of Brownsville when he left his lane and collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling in the opposite direction.
The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Mitsubishi passenger Stormy Barge died at the scene and that her 5-year-old daughter Emma Pulido died on the way to a Corvallis hospital. Mitsubishi driver Ty Kirkland and 3-year-old Macy Pulido were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Deputies arrested McIntire on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, manslaughter and reckless driving. It wasn’t know if he has a lawyer.
Oregon Legislature fails to approve state hemp commission
SALEM (AP) — A proposal for an Oregon Hemp Commission has died in a Legislative committee.
The East Oregonian reported Friday that the proposal for a commission to raise research funds for Oregon’s hemp industry failed to pass the Joint Ways and Means Committee in June.
The committee approves budget measures in each legislative session; a similar proposal was rejected by the committee two years ago.
An Oregon State University researcher says an industry-wide organization would help increase understanding of the difficulties faced by hemp growers.
Annual hemp production in Oregon has increased from less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) to more than 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) in the past five years.
Officials say Oregon already has 23 commodity commissions that collect assessment fees from farmers, ranchers and fishermen.
Charge dropped for Oregon prosecutor who left son in car
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon prosecutor who left his toddler in a car for five hours will not face a criminal charge.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that Oregon Justice Department officials have dropped a child neglect citation against Evander McIver.
A department official says there was not enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bend police found the 18-month-old boy asleep in his father’s parked car May 31.
McIver said in a June statement that a change in routine led to him dropping off his two other children at school but forgetting his son remained in the back seat.
Police cited the Deschutes County deputy district attorney for second-degree child neglect.
Officials say McIver was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and was scheduled to return to work Wednesday.
Woman grazed by bullet through dentist office window
GRANTS PASS (AP) — Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet that came through the window of a dentist office in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says police responded to a shooting call Wednesday afternoon at Johnston Dental Offices.
Police say officers determined a gun had been fired from a vehicle as it moved through the driveway at the office.
Police say the round went through a window and grazed an elderly female patient in the torso. She refused medical treatment.
Detectives were working to identify the vehicle and suspect.
New Republican Oregon lawmaker sworn in to represent Salem
SALEM (AP) — Oregon’s capital city has a new state representative.
Republican Raquel Moore-Green was sworn in Thursday to replace a vacancy in the House of Representatives. She will represent the areas of South Salem and Turner through 2020.
Moore-Green was appointed by Marion County commissioners earlier this week to replace former Republican Rep. Denyc (Denise) Boles. Boles resigned her seat earlier this year after she was tapped to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
Moore-Green owns a consulting company and has lived in the Salem area for nearly 25 years. She says it’s an “honor and a privilege” to have been nominated and that she hopes to “hit the ground running.”