Deschutes County blocks pot facility over partners’ arrests
BEND (AP) — Deschutes County has decided to block a proposed marijuana growing and processing facility after learning that two of the people involved in the plans were recently arrested.
The Bulletin newspaper of Bend reports that a neighbor of the facility in Alfalfa, east of Bend, challenged it over concerns with the credibility of those involved with the company that proposed it, High Desert Agriculture.
One member of the company, 51-year-old Sam Onat, was arrested in February in connection with what police described as an illegal marijuana operation in La Pine. He faces charges that include pot growing and money laundering.
County commissioners were prepared to wait and see how his case played out, but then they learned that Onat’s son, Jacob Onat, was arrested in May. KTVZ-TV says he has not been charged.
Commissioners voted to deny permission for the facility last week.
Man gets 6 years prison for sex abuse, strangulation
HILLSBORO (AP) — A former Seattle man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for sexual abuse, strangulation and other crimes against a woman in Oregon.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Juan Perales Jr. was sentenced this week after he was convicted in June of sexual abuse, assault constituting domestic violence, strangulation and menacing constituting domestic violence.
The attorney’s office says Perales, who was living in Seattle at the time, convinced the victim on Dec. 21 to come his Beaverton hotel room where he threatened the victim with a gun when she said she wanted to end their relationship.
The attorney’s office says he then pinned her to the bed and sexually assaulted her, covering her mouth and nose to stifle her screams.
She was able to escape after hotel security called the room.
Ethics commission investigating ex-PSU president
PORTLAND (AP) — The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has voted unanimously to open a formal investigation into the matter of former Portland State University President Rahmat Shoureshi.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Shoureshi resigned under pressure in May after a turbulent 21-month term in office. The ethics commission last week voted to investigate.
Shoureshi clashed with both subordinates and the university’s Board of Trustees over issues even as some of his ambitious initiatives, such as a new center on homelessness, won support.
State investigators will look into Shoureshi’s use of Portland State money and staff time to advance his own research; his acceptance of a flight on a private jet to a swanky Bay Area resort from a wealthy donor; and Shoureshi’s involvement in an ongoing debate about the PSU president’s mansion.
Shoureshi, who attended the ethics commission meeting, said he did nothing wrong.
Officers shoot armed, suicidal man in southern Oregon
MEDFORD (AP) — Police say law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who was armed and suicidal in southern Oregon.
The Medford Police Department says three Oregon State Police troopers and two Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call Thursday night.
Police say the first trooper arrived at 8:46 p.m. and saw an armed man on Rogue River Highway underneath Interstate 5.
Police say shots were fired at 8:59 p.m.
The man identified as 73-year-old Tony Orland Mills, of Gold Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an initial investigation found the man and an officer both fired their guns. No officers were injured.
Lt. Mike Budreau of the Medford Police Department said the case remains under investigation.
Man indicted on 11 counts after double fatal hit-and-run
PORTLAND (AP) — A 20-year-old Portland man is facing 11 criminal charges from a hit-and-run that killed two women.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Antonio Montgomery was indicted Thursday on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of assault, five counts of failure to perform duties of a driver and one each of recklessly endangering another and criminal trespass.
Montgomery is accused of hitting cars July 8 at two locations on Southeast Powell Boulevard and running from the second crash. He was caught later that day hiding in the swimming pool of a private home.
The crash killed sisters Charlene Hauth and Robin Macready.
In the indictment, Montgomery is charged with injuring two other people, and damaging at least two other cars.
It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.