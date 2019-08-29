Heat wave fells records in several Oregon cities
PORTLAND (AP) — Several Oregon cities broke records for high temperatures as the state endures a late-summer heat wave, including one record from 1894.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the coastal city of Astoria broke a 125-year-old record Tuesday, hitting 91 degrees (32 Celsius). The previous record was 88 degrees (31 Celsius).
Portland saw a 98-degree day (36.6 Celsius), breaking its record for this date by 1 degree.
Eugene also broke a record from 1972, hitting 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) Tuesday.
Wednesday will also be a hot day but temperatures should return to normal for late August later this week.
2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon airport
EUGENE (AP) — Two people died after a small plane crashed in the trees near Highway 126 east of Eugene.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport.
The sheriff’s office says the privately-owned Cessna 172 was partially burned when deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the cockpit.
Officials have not identified the pilot or passenger because of the “condition of the wreckage.”
The crash also started a small fire that burned half an acre before being contained by the US Forest Service.
FAA investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday morning.