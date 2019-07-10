Police investigating death of 4-month-old girl at speedway
BEND (AP) — Police say an investigation is continuing in the death of a 4-month-old girl at Madras Speedway near Bend.
The Bulletin reports the Jefferson County District Attorney confirmed Dawsyn Rose Rhett died at a Portland hospital Sunday, a day after being flown there from Madras.
District Attorney Steve LeRiche says the baby sustained fatal injuries when she was struck by a vehicle that was not racing.
She was at Saturday Night Races with her parents, Tyler and Kyrsten Rhett, as well as her grandparents.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office submitted a report Monday on the incident to LeRiche, who will decide whether to press charges.
Tyler Rhett told The Bulletin he did not want to comment.
Representatives of the Madras Speedway didn’t return calls seeking comment.
Man arrested in Portland fatal hit-and-run crash identified
PORTLAND (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old motorist crashed into a Jeep — which killed a passenger — then fled and was found hiding in a backyard pool in southeast Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Antonio Montgomery is accused of manslaughter, assault, burglary and other crimes, according to jail records.
The crash killed 60-year-old Charlene Hauth. The Jeep driver remains hospitalized.
Police say Montgomery crashed the BMW he was driving into a Ford Focus Monday afternoon and sped away. Police say he then drove on Powell Boulevard through a red light and collided with the Jeep.
Hauth died at the scene. A resident says he spotted Montgomery in his pool and called police.
Court records show Montgomery was convicted in April on a felony fleeing charge and is currently accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
Mayor crash-landed plane on beach
NEWPORT (AP) — The mayor of a town on the Oregon coast who crash-landed his small plane on the beach after it had engine trouble says he is recuperating at home from torn cartilage in his chest, and asked for prayers for one of his passengers who was seriously injured.
Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer, 66, said on Facebook that he and his two passengers were returning from whale-watching in his Cessna 172 Skyhawk II on Monday when the engine trouble started. Sawyer says a third passenger, a 7-year-old boy whom Sawyer identified as his other passenger’s grandson, was unhurt. The Oregon State Police identified the injured female passengers as Deborah Reasoner, 61, from Molalla, Oregon.
Sawyer said on Tuesday that Reasoner, who was flown to a hospital in Portland, is doing better.
Searchers find body of man who drowned after canoe capsized
LA PINE (AP) — Authorities say searchers have found and recovered the body of a 29-year-old Bend man who drowned after his canoe capsized on Wickiup Reservoir nearly a month ago.
KTVZ-TV reports searchers on Monday afternoon found Michael Mead’s body on the water’s surface. Sgt. William Bailey says his body was taken to a funeral home.
Mead had been out on the Davis arm of the reservoir, west of La Pine, with another man and a dog around 2 a.m. June 13 when their canoe overturned, sending both men and the dog into the water. Daniel Ganley, also of Bend, made it to shore, as did the dog.
Meanwhile, crews continue searching Lake Billy Chinook for Patricio Pineda of Oregon City. Deputies say he was diving off a pontoon boat June 14 when he hit his head on a railing and disappeared into the water.
Jeff Merkley book on refugees to be published in August
NEW YORK (AP) — A book by Sen. Jeff Merkley on the treatment of refugees at the Texas border is coming out next month. The publisher is calling “America Is Better Than This” a “cry of outrage.”
Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, made headlines when he traveled to Texas in 2018 and streamed his efforts to gain entry to a migrant facility. He has become a prominent critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, and has introduced the Shut Down Child Prison Camps Act.
“America Is Better Than This” will be published Aug. 20 by Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing. In a statement Tuesday, Merkley said the country is at a moment when it might abandon its dream of “opportunity for everyone” or renew its commitment for “a better nation and better world.”