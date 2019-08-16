Explosion at Albany business injures 2, 1 critically
ALBANY (AP) — Authorities say two employees at a manufacturing business in Albany were injured in an explosion.
The Statesman Journal reports Albany Fire Department and Tangent Rural Fire District responded to a fire at Selmet Inc. just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The two injured Selmet employees were taken to Albany General Hospital. Authorities say one was released and the other was flown by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.
Albany Fire Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts says crews extinguished the fire and determined the area was free of chemical hazards.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
Selmet is a titanium casting manufacturer for aerospace parts.
Humpback whale stranded, euthanized south of Newport
WALDPORT (AP) — Oregon officials say a juvenile humpback whale was euthanized after washing ashore southwest of Portland near Waldport.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a team with the Oregon State University-based Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network was working Wednesday to relieve the 20-foot (6-meter) whale’s stress by keeping it wet and digging out around it, but the whale did not return to the ocean during two high tides.
Contractors with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration arrived Thursday to evaluate the whale’s health and assess whether to wait for additional high tides, help it back to the ocean or euthanize the animal.
The director of the Marine Mammal Institute at OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, Bruce Mate, says the animal was too young to live on its own.
The Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed that the animal was euthanized.
Woman arrested in murder of Milton-Freewater man
MILTON-FREEWATER (AP) — Police have arrested a woman in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
The East Oregonian reports that 22-year-old Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie was arrested Wednesday in Walla Walla, Washington.
She was arrested on a Umatilla County warrant for murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo.
Police say Tsosie and Calvillo were significant others who lived together in Milton-Freewater and that police were called to the home June 21 where Calvillo was found with stab wounds.
Police say he died on the way to a hospital.
Tsosie is in the Walla Walla County Jail on $5 million bail and is awaiting extradition to Umatilla County.
It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.