Fire restrictions announced for Columbia River Gorge
PORTLAND (AP) — The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has announced bans on smoking, building fires and other activities on National Forest System lands in the gorge.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the restrictions were issued Wednesday because of wildfire risk and will stay in effect until significant moisture lowers the fire danger.
The restrictions ban campfires on National Forest System lands except in fire rings at the Eagle Creek, Eagle Creek Overlook, and Wyeth campgrounds.
Smoking outside of cars, buildings and developed recreation sites is banned “except in barren areas that are clear of flammable material within a three-foot diameter.”
Motorized vehicles are banned on National Forest System trails and land.
The use of welding equipment and torches is prohibited. Internal combustion engine use is also banned “except in areas devoid of vegetation.”
Check Oregon and Washington state park websites for state park fire restrictions.
Man charged with attempted murder in Starbucks stabbing
EUGENE (AP) — A Eugene man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a man sitting outside a Eugene coffee shop Sunday.
The Register-Guard reports 40-year-old Gabriel Pemble was charged Monday.
Eugene police say Pemble was drinking coffee inside Starbucks when he got up, went outside and stabbed a man sitting at a table outside the cafe at about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t known Tuesday.
Police say the men do not appear to know each other.
Police say one of the bystanders who detained Pemble was taken to hospital for injuries he suffered while trying to subdue Pemble.
It wasn’t known if Pemble had a lawyer.
Oregon’s only woman on death row to get new trial
PORTLAND (AP) — A judge is expected to throw out the 2011 aggravated murder conviction of the only woman on Oregon’s death row for the torture and starvation of her 15-year-old daughter.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Senior Circuit Court Judge J. Burdette Pratt said in a draft ruling that Angela McAnulty should get a new trial because her attorneys failed to adequately represent or advise her during her trial.
Pratt has yet to finalize and sign the ruling, but The Oregonian/OregonLive received a preliminary copy from a source. The judge’s underlying finding isn’t expected to change.
McAnulty’s case is one of the most notorious in modern Oregon history. Pratt noted the evidence was “particularly gruesome.”
According to prosecutors, McAnulty singled out daughter Jeanette Maples to beat and starve while allowing her other two children to eat.