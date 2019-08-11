White supremacist group member seeks release pending appeal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A white supremacist group member sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is asking a federal judge to free him on bond while he appeals.
Benjamin Daley is one of four Rise Above Movement members who pleaded guilty to a riot conspiracy charge. He wants to be released to the custody of his parents in Oregon and monitored electronically while on home confinement.
U.S. District Judge Norman Moon didn’t immediately rule on Friday’s written request by Daley’s attorneys. Moon set an Aug. 16 deadline for Daley and co-defendants Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen to submit briefs on their bond requests.
Prosecutors said the group members engaged in other racist and anti-Semitic activity before the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
Gov. Brown OKs bill that eases rules for irrigation ditches
SALEM (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has decided not to veto a bill that will ease rules for farmers clearing out irrigation ditches, her office told Oregon Public Broadcasting .
Oregon Public Broadcasting says that her decision was likely to please many in rural parts of the state, but it spurred a furious reaction from environmental groups.
The legislation says farmers would need to give notice that they were going to clear an irrigation ditch, but would not need a permit unless they planned to move more than 3,000 cubic yards of material over a five-year period — a 60-fold increase from the current 50-cubic-yard threshold, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Environmental groups argued that the measure undermines the state’s ability to protect state wetlands. Many farm fields in the Willamette Valley are classified as wetlands.
Friday was Brown’s deadline for vetoing bills from the 2019 legislative session.
Oregon governor won’t veto money for new dam in Newport
SALEM (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has reversed a tentative plan to pull back $4 million in state funds for a new dam in Newport, Oregon, after a proposed veto spurred concerns from state lawmakers and members of the state’s congressional delegation.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Brown’s office on Friday confirmed that the governor will not use her line-item veto authority to remove the expenditure.
Rep. David Gomberg, a Democrat from Otis, was among the lawmakers who had pressured Brown to leave the dam money in the state budget after the governor signaled Sunday that she might veto the expenditure.
The city of Newport gets its drinking water from reservoirs created by two dams that could collapse in an earthquake. According to state and city officials, the soil under the dams is at risk of liquefying. Officials contend the dams are “two of the top three most critical, high-hazard dam projects in the state.”