Teen’s drowning 2nd in 2 weeks at Oxbow Park
SANDY (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has drowned at Oxbow Regional Park, the second drowning at the popular park in two weeks.
The boy was swimming in the Sandy River on Monday afternoon when he disappeared.
Authorities searched the river and found the boy’s body just before 6 p.m.
The teen’s name has not been released.
An 8-year-old boy drowned at the same park on July 30.
Authorities urged swimmers to wear the free life jackets that are offered at the park during the summer.
Oregon to pay $500K to man whose wife perished in crash
MEDFORD (AP) — The state of Oregon will pay $500,000 to an Ashland man whose wife died in a head-on collision with a wrong-way drunk driver.
A civil trial was to begin Tuesday in Jackson County over the 2014 death of 911 dispatcher Karen Greenstein.
The Mail Tribune says the settlement was approved Friday.
Her husband, Bill Greenstein argued in his lawsuit that the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles shouldn’t have granted a driver’s license to Richard Webster Scott, Jr.
Scott had five convictions for driving under the influence in California and a suspended and revoked license in that state.
He’s now serving nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree manslaughter in Greenstein’s death.
Greenstein’s estate will also get $100,000 from the company that insured the minivan Scott was driving.
Dead man found in Oregon Zoo, had been reported missing
PORTLAND (AP) — A man who was found dead at the Oregon Zoo in a construction site for a new rhinoceros habitat had been reported missing two days earlier.
The Portland Police Bureau says 62-year-old Carl Stanley Ross Sr. was found Monday morning in the habitat.
There were no animals in the habitat, which was not completed.
It’s not clear how Ross died and Portland police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Ross had been reported missing on Aug. 10.
2 bodies found in Mount Hood National Forest
ESTACADA (AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman have been discovered in the Mount Hood National Forest near Estacada.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says that a dog that was apparently with them was alive and unharmed.
The bodies were discovered late Monday.
Authorities are processing the crime scene and have not release the names of the dead.
Autopsies are scheduled.
Sister of Portland State athlete indicted in his slaying
PORTLAND (AP) — The sister of a two-sport athlete at Portland State University has been indicted in his shooting death earlier this month.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 30-year-old Tamena Strickland was indicted by a grand jury on Monday. Deante Strickland, 22, was fatally shot on Aug. 2.
Tamena Strickland is charged with one count of murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of assault in the second degree with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Deante Strickland was on the basketball and football teams at Portland State.