Sexual assault kit tracking system to be used across Oregon
PORTLAND (AP) — The Portland Police Department has developed an online system to provide updates to people who have been tested for evidence of sexual assault.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Tuesday that the online system has been used in Portland since May and the state police plan to adopt it statewide by the end of July 2020.
Police say people can track sexual assault kits anonymously to determine if evidence obtained during a hospital visit was submitted to a crime lab for testing.
Authorities say the online system will not reveal the crime lab results, but only whether the results were given to police.
The newspaper says the online system is a result of new state legislation that holds authorities accountable in response to cases of police holding untested kits.
Medford doctor drowns in boating accident
MEDFORD (AP) — A man who drowned Monday has been identified as 54-year-old Jon Van Valkenburg of Medford.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died due to accidental drowning.
The Mail Tribune reports Van Valkenburg had been fishing with his son in a raft on the Rogue River, according to marine patrol deputies.
Deputies say he pulled on a rope to retrieve an anchor, became tangled in the rope and was pulled overboard.
Investigators say the rope was wrapped around his hand and the current held him underwater.
Fire personnel found Van Valkenburg submerged and unresponsive. He died at a hospital.
Van Valkenburg was a primary care physician who also served as the medical director of the urgent care clinic at the Providence Medical Group Medford Medical Clinic, Providence confirmed Tuesday.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy dies in crash
BEND (AP) — A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Wheeler County.
The Oregon State Police said Tuesday that 48-year-old Christopher Jones was driving on Highway 207 when his motorcycle went off the road and crashed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones had been with the Deschutes County sheriff’s office since 2007 and had worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Lane County before that.
KTVZ-TV reports that last year, Jones was cleared of wrongdoing after he fired two shots at a fleeing suspect.
Man gets 6 months for sexual abuse of teen girl
BEND (AP) — A Redmond, Oregon, man will serve roughly six months in jail for sexually abusing a teenage girl who reached out to him through a Craigslist room rental ad.
The Bulletin reports that 31-year-old Anthony Joseph Moore was arrested in January for crimes he committed in July 2015. He’s been on house arrest since posting bail in February.
Moore pleaded guilty on July 12 to four criminal counts — three of second-degree sexual abuse and one of strangulation. He appeared for sentencing Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
At the time of the crimes, Moore was 27 and renting out one of his rooms on Craigslist. His victim was 16. She contacted him through the room listing.
Bend gets $60 million in federal highway money
BEND (AP) — One of the most congested areas in Bend, Oregon, could see some traffic relief with a $60.4 million grant from the federal government.
The Bulletin reports the money, which was awarded Monday to the Oregon Department of Transportation, will help reroute U.S. Highway 97.
The grant will make a large dent in the department’s decadelong effort to make Bend’s northern corridor safer and freer of compounding traffic issues. The city of Bend, in conjunction with other agencies, applied and failed to get the grant money in 2018.