A 59-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 84 Wednesday morning in Union County near La Grande.
According to Oregon State Police, a silver Mercedes GLS operated Brian Burton, of Portland was stopped in the roadway due to another crash
“An eastbound blue Freightliner CMV, operated by Eddi Morales (30) of Othello, Washington, came around a curve and was unable to stop and collided with the left side of the Mercedes,” according to the state police.
The crash killed Burton. A passenger in the Mercedes, Helen Burton, age 62, was uninjured as was Morales.
The deadly crash closed the I-84 for more than 5 hours. Police are investigating crash including the role of speed and the icy road conditions.
Man dies after being ejected from car in rollover crash
An Oregon man was killed in a one-car crash on Highway 19 on March 8.
The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. near milepost 35 in Gilliam County, according to Oregon State Police.
Police said a northbound red Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Timothy Bushnell, 31 of Condon, swerved all the way across the roadway into the southbound lanes.
The car rolled. Bushnell was ejected and died from his injuries. Two passengers in the car, Dustin Hughes, 30 of Spray, and Justin Martin, 31 of The Dalles, were injured and transported to a local hospital.
The highway was closed for four hours, according to police.