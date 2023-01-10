An Oregon attorney who stole insurance checks from her clients on African safaris, big-game hunting trips, expensive cigars and vacations at a nudist resort was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay $4.5 million in restitution.

Laura E. Deveny, 57, was sentenced in federal court in Portland on Jan. 9 after pleading guilty to money laundering, identity theft, tax and fraud charges in June.

