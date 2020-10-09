Bar with topless dancing loses liquor license over COVID-19
DRAIN (AP) — A bar with topless dancing in a small town north of Roseburg has had its liquor license suspended by the state, which says the establishment was in violation of COVID-19 social distancing and face covering requirements.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission began its investigation of Top of the Bowl in July, KEZI-TV reported.
During an initial inspection, an inspector observed a bartender not wearing a face mask. In August, the bar stayed open past 10 p.m. and some staff members were not wearing face masks, according to the commission.
An inspector in September reported similar findings, the commission said.
Rick Marin, who manages the bar, told KEZI that mistakes had been made, but he promised to do better. In the meantime, he said, the club will remain open without alcoholic beverages.
Marin said an appeal had been filed and he's working to get the license reinstated.
Portland mayor, challenger offer visions for city in debate
PORTLAND (AP) — Portland’s mayoral contenders delivered competing visions for the city during their first televised debate Friday night.
Mayor Ted Wheeler defended his record, saying he is prioritizing helping downtown Portland businesses and insisted he can end violence during demonstrations, while challenger Sarah Iannarone said she will bring new voices to the table and views police violence, not that of protesters, as the most serious problem.
Protests, the coronavirus pandemic and a struggling local economy were at the forefront and the incumbent and Iannarone tried to respond to the weighty issues in often less than a minute, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The hour-long back-and-forth, sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW, happened a week before ballots began arriving in voters’ mailboxes.
The debate also touched on homelessness, climate change and the city’s uptick in gun violence in recent months. The candidates appeared virtually from separate locations in Southeast Portland because of coronavirus concerns, while the moderators hosted the forum in a near-empty television studio on the city’s westside.
Some of the more pronounced contrasts were displayed over the ongoing clashes between law enforcement and those protesting systemic racism and police violence.
Wheeler said he’s listened to those who are demanding racial justice and police reforms and touted his support for a new police oversight board and his recent vote to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget.
The mayor also said reform efforts need to have buy-in from police as well.
“They need to be at the table. Their voices need to be respected alongside the myriads of other voices in the community,” Wheeler said.
Iannarone said progress will only be made when leaders stand alongside the Black Lives Matter activists demonstrating in the streets, meet with them and work with them on reform issues.
“We must know that the answer to protests about police brutality cannot be increased police brutality,” she said.
New law to permit some public sleeping on city property
PENDLETON (AP) — A city in northeastern Oregon will soon allow people to sleep outside on city-owned property, provided it’s not in a park, parking lot, alley or sidewalk and within a designated eight-hour time period.
The Pendleton City Council this week passed an ordinance establishing rules for temporary rest on public property, The East Oregonian reported.
It attempts to create restrictions to homeless camping on public property while complying with recent federal court decisions that made it illegal to punish people for public sleeping unless there is an alternative option.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns said the ordinance was a collaboration between herself, City Manager Robb Corbett and Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
Starting in November, people will be allowed to sleep on select city properties. Asked to clarify which properties, Kerns said there are 203 parcels of city-owned property, and only 23 could be excluded as parks. The legal resting period will be 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the ordinance.
While violation of the ordinance could result in fines, Nelson said police are looking to education first.
American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon interim legal director Kelly Simon told the newspaper that while she appreciates the city's desire to change its laws in the wake of federal court rulings, the ordinance remains punitive at its core.
She said cities should pass laws that are more affirmative in connecting homeless to shelter and services rather than determining what they can’t do.