CRATER LAKE (AP) — The man who drowned after jumping off a rock cliff into Crater Lake was a student at Oregon State University.

Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe says 27-year-old Sumedh Mannar jumped off the cliff at Cleetwood Cove Sunday afternoon and did not resurface.

McCabe told the Oregonian/OregonLive that Mannar was a graduate student at the university from India.

McCabe says the cliff Mannar had jumped from was about 25 feet (7 meters) high.

The cliff, known as "Jumping Rock," is a popular recreation spot, she said, and it was not prohibited to jump.

Divers on Monday morning dove in the last known spot Mannar was seen and found his body down in the water on a rock ledge.

