An Oregon man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to shoot at an apartment and then driving to the property with a loaded assault rifle.
Billy Lynn Brosowske, 48, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three years’ probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon.
Brosowske was already on federal probation for a previous drug charge in February 2020 when he sent threatening messages to a person at an apartment in Eugene if his ex-girlfriend was there.
Eugene police responded to the apartment complex and located Brosowske’s truck nearby.
Officers “located a loaded assault rifle with a chambered round and its safety turned off” inside the truck, according to federal prosecutors.
He was arrested two weeks later in The Dalles including for his federal probation. In November, Brosowske pleaded guilty to a weapons charge, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.
