The armed robbery of a pub that netted just five cartons of cigarettes could bring a lengthy federal prison sentence for an Oregon man.
A jury in Portland found Dustin Lee Henderson, 40, on federal weapons charges, including for shooting at the pub’s owner outside the establishment, in relation to the November 2019 heist of the Lighthouse Pub in Clackamas.
According to prosecutors, “Henderson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.”
Video surveillance showed Henderson taking five cartons of cigarettes from a pub employee. The pub’s owner chased Henderson in the parking lot when the defendant fired a single shot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The pub owner was not injured but stopped his chase. Ballistics and DNA tests linked Henderson to the robbery and shooting.
He was arrested a nearby mobile home park and the cigarette cartons were recovered, according to prosecutors. Police also recovered clothing matching descriptions of the robber.
Henderson was indicted on federal weapons and threats of violence charges in January. U.S. Attorney for Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug announced the guilty verdict Thursday, April 28. A date for the sentencing has not yet been announced.