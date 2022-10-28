A New Jersey man has sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison and probations for his role in an investment scheme to cheat an elderly Oregon man of $1 million.
Thomas Gerard Mautone, 43, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and was also ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to the man who lives in Roseburg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon.
According to prosecutors, Mautone was one of five individualsinvolved in getting the man to invest in “a fraudulent high-yield international investment scam.”
Jared Mack, 46, of Utah, made initial contact with the Oregon man in 2015 promising weekly investment returns of 20%. Prosecutors said Mack introduced the man to Mautone, who promised to a connection to investment “platform partner,” and codefendant Olabode Olukanni, 39, of New York.
The schemers kept contacting man, including with some high pressure tactics.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Mautone and his partners had defrauded other victims and the New Jersey man had previously been convicted of wire fraud related to an investment scheme in South Carolina.
“In December 2015, following this months long pressure campaign, the victim wired $1 million to a bank account in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which was controlled by codefendant Rovshan Bahader Oglu Qasimov, 38, of Azerbaijan,” federal prosecutors said in a press release Oct. 28. “Qasimov immediately withdrew the money and used it to purchase gold from a jewelry store in Dubai. The victim never saw his money again, nor did he receive the promised investment returns.”
In 2017, federal grand jury in Eugene returned a six-count indictment charging Mautone, Mack, Olukanni, and Qasimov with wire fraud.
Mautone was convicted by a federal jury in May. The other three men previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the fraud.