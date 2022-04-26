A man died Monday in an Interstate 5 crash in after his red pickup truck left the roadway and rolled.
Oregon State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. near milepost 119 in Douglas County.
A northbound Ford Ranger truck driven by Daniel Charon, 65 of Roseburg, left the highway, rolled and came to rest on its roof, according to police.
Charon died from the injuries suffered in the crash, OSP said.
