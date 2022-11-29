Police and prosecutors said they sold drugs to a man just out of drug rehab.
He died of a fentanyl overdose the same day after being at their house.
Police and prosecutors said they sold drugs to a man just out of drug rehab.
He died of a fentanyl overdose the same day after being at their house.
Now, an Oregon couple are going to federal prison.
A married couple from Douglas County have been sentenced to prison after being implicated in the fentanyl overdose death of a man who was just out of a drug rehabilitation program, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon.
Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41, (both of Yoncalla) were sentenced to 70 and 51 months, respectively, by a federal judge, the prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday. The Ramoses were also sentence to five-year probation terms.
According to police and prosecutors, a man stopped by the Ramoses’ Oregon home in May 2018 after his release from a drug rehab.
He died the same day from “fentanyl poisoning”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, a regional police task force, investigated the fentanyl death.
“The next day, investigators interviewed the Ramoses who confirmed the man was at their residence the day prior, but denied giving him drugs,,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release Nov. 29. “Christine Ramos, who was at work when the man stopped by their residence, admitted to selling the man pills for up to two years prior to his overdose. At one point after learning the man was injecting the pills she sold him, Christine Ramos stopped selling him drugs, but resumed thereafter.”
Police search the couple’s home and said they found several dozen grams of methamphetamine and 260 pills, including some that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the release.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is significantly stronger than heroin and is linked to many deadly drug overdoses in Oregon and across the country.
“Evidence recovered from Brian Ramos’s phone revealed that he had in fact sold a pill to the man who succumbed to the fatal overdose,” prosecutor’s said.
The pair were charged with federal drug charges in 2018. They pleaded guilty in March 2021.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.