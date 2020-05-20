Oregon’s ready to start distributing $8.5 million to help tenants pay rent during the pandemic.
The money, which came to the state through the federal coronavirus relief package, has been divided among 18 local agencies. Each group will be tasked with distributing the funds to renters, who under the statewide eviction moratorium can delay rent but have to pay it back once the moratorium ends.
This has led to fears among some that a significant backlog of rent could come due all at once. Rent relief is one way to ensure possible mass evictions don’t happen.
“We want to make sure that folks who have lost [their] job or lost hours due to COVID-19 are not going to lose their housing as a result,” said Kenny LaPoint, public affairs director for Oregon Housing and Community Services, the state agency overseeing the COVID rent relief program.
The agency decided how big a cut to give each local organization using a “needs-based formula,” which factored in data on rent burden, poverty, homelessness and unemployment claims. According to an agency release sent Monday, these organizations are expected to start taking applications from renters in the coming days. Some are still hammering out the details of how they’ll hand out money and who will be prioritized.
Staff from Multnomah County’s Department of Human Services, which received over $1.6 million from the state — the largest cut of any agency — was in talks Monday about distributing the funding “equitably and efficiently,” according to a department spokesperson.
While the finer details are still in flux county-by-county, the main criteria on who can get the funding have already been set by the state. Here’s what they said:
Who can get it
Anyone who makes up to 50% of the area median income can apply for rent relief. But applicants will be prioritized based on need, according to LaPoint. And those who’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic will be highest on the list. With the unemployment rate spiking, LaPoint said he suspects most of the money will go to those applicants whose loss of income is COVID-related.
Renters will need to show proof of income loss. LaPoint said the kind of documentation required will vary by agency.
What it can be used for
The money is meant to address some of the backlog of rent payments. This means it can be used to cover April and May rent, as well as future payments. Tenants whose applications are accepted should see the money go straight from the agency to their landlord.
How to apply
The state’s housing finance agency has provided contact numbers for each organization, which can be found below. Renters should give the organization a call or go on their website to find out more specifics on how to apply.
The state has also set aside nearly $456,000 as part of the rent relief program to help farmworkers make rent. The Oregon Human Development Corporation, a nonprofit that assists farmworkers statewide, will be distributing the money. Eligible renters should call 855-215-6158.