George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic perform at the 2011 Essence Music Festival at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2011, in New Orleans. A signed autograph from Clinton was stolen from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
John Baldwin Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs at the 2015 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at the Napa Valley Expo on Saturday, May 30, 2015, in Napa, Calif. The group signed a guitar for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame that was stolen on Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Micky Dolenz, left, and Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, perform on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill. Three of the Monkees, including Nesmith have died. A signed Monkees guitar was stolen from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
The Portland record store owner is also president of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. The hall of fame had 70 autographed guitars stolen from a storage unit on Feb. 27.
Currier told the Herald and News that the signed guitars were from some inductees and were used as fundraisers for music education and scholarship programs. The stolen guitars included ones signed by The Monkees, Lucinda Williams, George Clinton, Portugal. The Man, Tesla, Dave Mason and Arlo Guthrie, according to museum officials.
Currier is hoping for their return, pointing to their historical importance and contributions to music education programs and scholarships statewide.
“Some of these guitars are priceless,” Currier said in a telephone interview, noting that some of the musicians who signed the musical instruments have died. “Some of these people have passed and we will never be able to retrieve them,” said Currier, who owns the Music Millennium record store and also coined the slogan “Keep Portland Weird.’’
Portland Police detectives continue to investigate the theft. Currier said the guitars were kept in storage since 2008 with the ironic aim of keeping them more safe and secure.
“We haven’t gotten any of the guitars back,” he said on March 9.
The hall of fame has its main fundraiser and induction ceremony in October where it also provides four college-bound students each with $2,500 music scholarships. Since 2007 the Oregon Music Hall of Fame has granted 63 scholarships for music studies totaling $115,500.
The group also supports the Music in Schools Program to bolster music education in Oregon schools that don’t have performing arts programs.
Sales of the autographed guitars help fund those efforts, said Currier, who would sometimes travel to shows and concerts to get the musician’s autographs.
Portland Police said they are investigating the theft of the guitars and other potential items from the storage unit.