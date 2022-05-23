A former federal prison guard has pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs, designer sneakers, cigarettes into the Federal Correctional Institute to benefit an alleged drug trafficker and other inmates.
Nickolas Carlos Herrera, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, contraband and bribery charges in federal court May 19.
Herrera worked at the correctional facility in Yamhill County from April 2015 until Dec. 19.
According to prosecutors, Herrera introduced “contraband into the facility for the benefit of select inmates including Donte Hunt, 40, who is in custody pending an October 2022 trial on federal drug, gun, and money laundering charges.”
The corrections officer brought cigarettes, clothing, food, Yeezy brand sneakers and drugs into the facility where he was paid for those items by Hunt.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said Herrera also bought marijuana and suboxone for Hunt through Elizabeth McIntosh, 34.
McIntosh and Hunt face bribery charges.
Hunt “accepted payment from McIntosh via transfers of cash and transfers using various digital payment services including PayPal, Apple Cash, and Square,” according to prosecutors.
Herrera and Hunt face maximum sentences of 25 years in prison, a $750,000 fine, and five years’ probation. McIntosh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of probation, according to U.S. Attorney for Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug.