A 64-year-old grandmother has killed and her 2-year-old granddaughter was injured in a two-car crash south of Monmouth on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The Oregon State Police said at approximately 4 p.m. a 17-year-old male from Lacey, Wash., was driving an Infinity G37 on Highway 99W southwest of Salem when the car crossed into the opposing lane.
The Infiniti hit a Subaru Legacy driven by Brian Pillette, 69, of Adair Village.
Pillette and the 2-year-old girl were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Lori Pillette, 64, of Adair Village, was killed in the crash, according to police. An OSP spokesperson confirmed to the Herald & News that the young girl was the Pillettes granddaughter.
The 17-year old driver and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera, 42, of Lacey, Wash., “received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital,” according to OSP.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.