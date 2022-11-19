A 64-year-old grandmother has killed and her 2-year-old granddaughter was injured in a two-car crash south of Monmouth on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Oregon State Police said at approximately 4 p.m. a 17-year-old male from Lacey, Wash., was driving an Infinity G37 on Highway 99W southwest of Salem when the car crossed into the opposing lane.


