The push is on to lift COVID mask mandates on airplanes and for interstate travel as well as other federal facilities such as preschool Head Start programs.
Conservative lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, and Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, want the Biden administration and federal agencies to lift mask mandates.
Oregon’s statewide mask mandate for public indoor places and schools will be lifted as of midnight March 12 via an order from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. But federal mask mandates for health care settings and interstate travel (including at airports and on planes) remain in place.
LaMalfa and Bentz are pressing for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to lift the mandatory mask rules. The northern California Republican and southern Oregon conservative have signed a letter along with other GOP lawmakers asking for the TSA to ease its mask rules.
They point to the easing of mask recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as concerns about the coronavirus ease.
"Passengers should decide for themselves whether they want to wear a mask or not on an airplane. I led a letter with 92 of my colleagues to the TSA urging them to allow their mask mandate to expire on March 18th. There’s been a strong decline in COVID-19 cases and the CDC’s latest guidance eliminates indoor mask requirements for sports arenas, concerts, and restaurants,” LaMalfa said in a social media statement. “Airplanes are outfitted with particulate air filters, making it as safe — if not safer — to be maskless in an airplane than any other crowded indoor area. It’s past time to follow the science and allow Americans to continue to return to normalcy.”
The TSA announced Thursday that it would extend “the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs” through April 18. The agency said it working with the CDC on policy revisions. President Joe Biden imposed the federal mask mandate last year after taking office.
A group of Republican state attorneys general are also pushing for the Biden administration to end mask mandates at federal Head Start preschool programs.
GOP attorneys general Lawrence Wadsen of Idaho, Treg Taylor of Alaska and Ashley Moody of Florida are among those pushing against Head Start mask requirements.The Republicans have also joined legal challenges opposing Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors.