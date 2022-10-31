U.S. Rep Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing far northern California, has joined other GOP lawmakers in questioning plans for a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics at the Howard Terminal parcel at the Port of Oakland.
The conservative lawmakers worry about a bid by the city of Oakland to redevelop the Howard Terminal area for a new 34,000-seat waterfront stadium next to the Jack London Square’s entertainment area.
The A’s have been seeking a new stadium to replace the Oakland Coliseum and could relocate to Las Vegas, Nashville or Portland if ballpark plans fizzle in the Bay Area.
Ten California GOP lawmakers joined LaMalfa in writing have the Biden administration and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg citing concerns about the stadium’s impact on the port.
A new stadium for the A’s has support from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, as well as Democratic lawmakers holding majorities in Sacramento. The state is putting $279.5 million towards developing the new $12 billion ballpark and accompanying development.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred voiced some skepticism earlier this month that Oakland will be able to bring a new stadium to life. The A’s have long sought a new ballpark in the Bay Area with various plans never coming to fruition.
The Port of Oakland is the 9th busiest container port in the U.S. and the Howard Terminal area was activated by the federal government to help with clogged supply chains between the U.S. and Asia. That helped “clear bottlenecks” for U.S. farm exports, the GOP lawmakers said.
They are also questioning potential federal money for the MLB ballpark.
“For nearly two years, domestic agriculture producers, including so many of our California farmers, had to watch while their products spoiled and perished in shipping containers instead of reaching markets across the Pacific. Port backlogs across the West Coast degraded market opportunities, lost market shares for American exporters, and caused severe economic damage which will resonate for years. In the wake of this, the federal government needs to seriously consider what effect removing an entire port terminal at one of our nation’s busiest ports will have on our trade economy. It must also consider the specific safety risks and logistics of a stadium in this immediate area, with large crowds navigating their way through a working port filled with moving trucks and container vessels. A new stadium for the A’s would be a fine thing, but its placement is important. There are too many unknowns that need to be addressed before federal money can be green lit for this project,” said LaMalfa in the letter.