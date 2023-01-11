Earthquakes — magnitudes 5.0 and 4.5 — hit off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The first earthquake was 4.5 magnitude and hits 199 west of Bandon, Oregon and 206 miles from Coos Bay.
The earthquake hit at 1:11 a.m., according to the USGS.
A second Jan. 11 earthquake was centered 257 miles from Bandon and 263 miles west of Coos Bay, according to USGS.
It was originally measure d at 4.8 magnitude but updated data from USGS lists the quake at 5.0.
That quake struck at 1:17 a.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.