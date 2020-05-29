State officials confirmed Thursday that Townsend Farms, a fruit company with two Portland area facilities, is the site of the large coronavirus outbreak referenced by state health officials Wednesday that infected dozens of workers. It’s the company’s second COVID-19 outbreak since late April.
At least 48 out of a group of 350 seasonal workers who arrived in the Portland area on May 23 and 24, have tested positive, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Health officials said they believe the workers contracted the virus prior to coming to the region, where they planned to harvest fruit from Townsend-owned sites in Fairview and Cornelius.
The state worked with Townsend to administer tests to the seasonal workers shortly after they arrived, officials said, though it was unclear if the workers ever made it to either Townsend facility. Thirteen tests from the group are still pending.
“People employed in agriculture are essential workers. They are also a vital part of our community,” Patrick Allen, Oregon Health Authority director said in a statement. “The agricultural work environment can put them at higher risk of infection from a communicable disease like COVID-19, and we need to do everything we can to reduce that risk.”
About 300 people are employed at the company’s facilities, some of whom began testing positive several weeks ago, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. State officials confirmed Thursday that Townsend also had an outbreak among “permanent” employees in Fairview that began April 29.
The processing facilities never shut down, according to the person, and the heavily Latino workforce continued to work in close quarters.
The health authority on Wednesday announced an outbreak at a metro-area business but declined to immediately identify it by name, saying details eventually would be released. Willamette Week first disclosed that Townsend Farms was the site of the outbreak.
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration received a complaint May 12 about the farm — one of nine the state agency had received since March 26.
“Social distancing and sanitation is not performed or maintained, 30 positive cases of COVID-19 at facility,” the complaint said. “Employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week and are back at work four days after testing positive.”
In late March, a complainant told the state that Townsend Farms was “exposing employees to potential COVID-19 infection by failing to ensure employees maintain a minimum 6 foot distance between each other.” On May 1, another complaint alleged that “employees who are sick are still working and threatened with their job if they miss work” and that “supervisors are threatening and belittling workers who express concern for COVID-19.”
The spokesman for agency did not say whether the company was ever found to be in violation of workplace safety rules or if any disciplinary action was taken, saying they do not disclose information about open complaints.
State health officials have now offered tests to Townsend’s workers.
Earlier this week, the Clark County Health Department revealed that 84 people had been sickened in an outbreak at a Firestone Pacific Foods, a fruit processing plant in Vancouver. Bornstein Seafoods closed two processing plants in Astoria after 13 of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. On May 11, the state issued its only known coronavirus-related citation to National Frozen Foods after at least 34 workers at its Albany plant became ill. The company was fined $2,000.
“We expect employers to follow the appropriate requirements to protect workers against the spread of this disease,” Oregon OSHA administrator Michael Wood said at the time. “Continuing to do business as usual at the expense of worker safety is not acceptable.”
The Townsend Farms company, founded in 1906, offers an assortment of frozen berries, including under the Kirkland brand sold at Costco. Public health officials said they were working with the company, Multnomah and Washington counties, and the Oregon Department of Agriculture to quarantine the workers who have fallen ill and protect those who haven’t. They are working to provide adequate housing so the ill can remain isolated, emphasizing personal hygiene and delivering food to the workers on site, officials said.
“This outbreak shows how we all need to continue to work together—individuals, businesses, local and state public health—to keep this virus from spreading to the most vulnerable and protect the health of everyone in Oregon,” Allen said.
Owner Mike Townsend didn’t immediately respond to a message left at the company.
In 2013, Townsend Farms was linked to a hepatitis A outbreak in five states.