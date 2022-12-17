A morning of drinking turned into “numerous hit and runs”, and then a man trying to escape from police after being taken to the hospital for injuries.
The series of incidents started just before 10:30 a.m Thursday morning, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.
Police said they received calls “regarding an erratic driver and numerous hit and runs,” according to a release on the incident.
City cameras spotted a vehicle “as it drove the wrong way on NE 6th Street, passing the Police Station, before its involvement in its first crash, hitting two vehicles,” according to GPPD.
The same motor vehicle fled the scene and hit “a Pacific Power guideline on NE Evelyn Avenue,” according to police.
The driver again left the scene driving by Grants Pass High School before stopping on NE 8th Street just north of NE A Street.
Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Aaron J. Smock, on suspicion of drunk driving.
GPPD said the “investigation revealed Smock had been drinking at the Wonder Bur Lounge and Cafe prior to getting into his car to drive," according to a news release Dec. 16.
Smock was transported to Three River Medical Center for some injuries suffered during the car crashes. Smock tried to escape from police at the hospital fleeing on foot, according to GPPD.
Smock was re-arrested by officers after they located him on Grandview Avenue near SE Independence Drive.
He was booked into Josephine County Jail on DUI, reckless driving, third degree escape and driving on a suspended license charges.
