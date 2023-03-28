NEW Luke Ovgard Mugshot (6/8/2022)

Luke Ovgard

PROSPECT — I was not prepared for it. The smoke was so thick that I couldn’t see across the small Oregon lake. Trees encroached upon the waterline, the soupy ethereal smoke spilling from their branches.

My eyes stung, my nose ran; I could hardly breathe. I’d likely overdosed on allergy medicine, but that was no help. I took off my old, faded T-shirt and cut off the bottom foot or so. I walked to the icy feeder creek a few hundred yards away, soaked the well-loved fabric and wrapped it around my face. The wet cotton served to filter out some of the acrid particulates compromising the air quality while preparing me for a future world in which I’d be wearing a mask whenever in public.

