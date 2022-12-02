Police are searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm after robbing a story in Grants Pass.
A surveillance picture of man wanted by Grants Pass police.
Police in Grants Pass are searching for a cloaked man who allegedly shot in the direction of an employee after robbing the store.
The Grants Police Department released surveillance photos of the man who allegedly robbed the Town & Country Market and then fired a gun towards the store when an employees followed him outside.
The robbery occurred just before 8:50 p.m. Nov. 25. GPPD released images of robbery and shooting suspect Thursday.
No one was injured in the alleged robbery and shooting.
