Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is calling the Legislature into a special session on June 24 to pass police accountability legislation and adopt some of her coronavirus executive orders into law.
Law enforcement oversight will be the focus of the session, Brown said in a statement.
Before demonstrations erupted nationwide over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, the governor had planned a special session to rebalance the state budget and tackle coronavirus policies. That budget work can wait until a second special session later in the summer, Brown said Tuesday.
“The public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session,” the governor said. “It’s imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away.”
Brown said she also wants lawmakers to pass into law “several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, including the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment ...”
In Oregon, special legislative sessions typically last just one or two days so the governor and legislative leaders must agree ahead of time on what legislation they will consider. The Legislature needs a two-thirds quorum in each chamber to conduct business, and a simple majority to pass bills other than tax increases.
A preliminary list of police reform policies lawmakers are discussing includes:
Making it more difficult for arbitrators to overturn law enforcement discipline
Creating a statewide database of police discipline
Putting the Oregon attorney general in charge of use-of-force investigations
Requiring law enforcement to intervene and report when colleagues use unreasonable force, under so-called “duty to intervene” policies
Demilitarizing the police
Banning law enforcement from using chokeholds.
Other items on the special session list Brown and legislative leaders are discussing include a grab bag of nearly two dozen proposals, some of which appear targeted to secure Republican support. There is a change to aerial spraying regulations that timber companies and environmentalists agreed to earlier this year, tweaks to the state’s new business tax sought by dairies and other companies and a plan to launch a state meat processing plant inspection program that Republicans sought earlier this year. That and several other proposals died after Republicans in both chambers walked out of the 2020 short session.
Legislative leaders are still working out the logistics of how the Legislature will hold the session amid coronavirus social distancing guidelines. Danny Moran, a spokesman for House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said they are consulting with public health officials to find a safe way for lawmakers to return to the Capitol.
In the state Senate, Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, said in a statement that “We have the opportunity to listen to our colleagues in the People of Color Caucus and the tens of thousands of Oregonians calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. We must start that work now.”
Black lawmakers have proposed police accountability bills for years but they largely went nowhere because white leaders did not appear to believe they were urgent, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported over the weekend.
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod of Stayton did not share his Democratic colleagues’ enthusiasm for Brown’s special session plans.
“I fail to understand why the governor is calling the Legislature in for a special session, an expensive undertaking for taxpayers, in the middle of a pandemic, when it is not intended to address the state budget deficit,” Girod said. “The intent of this special session should be to balance the state budget, which is the fundamental job of the Legislature, and provide relief to Oregonians suffering from the ongoing COVID-19 economic disaster. Instead, the Governor is prioritizing policy bills.”
Girod pointed out the Oregon Supreme Court recently upheld Brown’s coronavirus executive orders, meaning she does not need lawmakers to vote to keep them in effect; he did not mention police accountability legislation.
Other Republican lawmakers said police reforms are a priority for a special session. Last week, Republican Sen. Lynn Findley of Vale and Reps. Rick Lewis of Silverton and Ron Noble of McMinnville joined issued a joint press release with Democrats stating their support for a bill to make it more difficult for arbitrators to overturn police discipline. Lewis and Noble are both former police chiefs.
On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Cheri Helt of Bend said in a statement that she wants to “strengthen police accountability starting with outdated union contracts that protect bad cops and give our many good cops a bad name” during the special session, as well as do something to fix the state’s unemployment insurance system and protect “workers, businesses and non-profits” from COVID-19 related lawsuits.
Brown, who has repeatedly called on the federal government to give states more coronavirus aid, appears to have made the decision to delay the budget rebalance only in the last day or so. Legislative leaders had scheduled committee meetings this week to discuss potential budget cuts, and House Speaker Tina Kotek’s spokesman Danny Moran wrote in an email Tuesday that those meetings will now be canceled.
“The speaker supports this approach, hoping that the federal government will pass a fourth coronavirus relief package before the Legislature convenes to rebalance the budget,” Moran wrote.
Although Brown, Kotek and others are holding out hope Congress will send rescue funds to patch states’ budgets, Brown said she will announce a plan by the end of the week to cut $150 million from the state’s general fund budget. Oregon is halfway through a two-year budget cycle and economists on May 20 predicted that the revenue hit from the coronavirus crisis could put the state’s general fund $664 million in the red by June 30, 2021. The state’s general fund and lottery budget is roughly $25 billion.