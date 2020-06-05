Twenty-six Oregon counties will soon move into a second phase of reopenings, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, marking the latest step to restore a semblance of daily life and allow more Oregonians to return to work amid the pandemic.
The list of counties allowed to ease restrictions Friday, Saturday or Monday stretches across the state, from rural eastern Oregon to southern Oregon and even into parts of the southern Willamette Valley. The looser rules mean restaurants and bars can stay open later, bowling alleys and swimming pools can reopen, and churches and movie theaters can welcome in more people.
But three counties that sought approval — Deschutes, Jefferson and Umatilla — were not immediately approved to reopen and remain under review. Seven others, largely in the Portland and Salem areas, have not yet applied.
“Any reopening comes with risk,” Brown said in a statement. “That’s just a fact of life right now. We need to reduce the risk that comes with reopening. So, fellow Oregonians, you have further opportunity to show that you are looking out for your friends, family and neighbors.”
Counties approved to move into Phase 2 Friday are: Benton, Curry, Douglas, Grant, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Linn, Morrow, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler.
Counties approved for Saturday are: Baker, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Gilliam, Harney, Josephine, Malheur, Sherman and Yamhill. Tillamook County will move into the second phase Monday.
Brown’s approval Thursday comes even as the Oregon Health Authority is under scrutiny about its transparency for calculating whether counties have met the reopening criteria set by state public health officials. The state created an online dashboard to monitor county progress on six metrics but has refused to release the underlying data so those calculations can be replicated.
The lack of transparency makes it impossible to independently corroborate whether counties are, in fact, meeting the goals outlined by state officials. But state officials have said they will look at those metrics holistically, and even some counties that didn’t meet each indicator Thursday, according to the state dashboard, still earned Brown’s approval.
Phase 2 reopenings further ease restrictions initially implemented by Brown in March to slow the spread of coronavirus. Most Oregon counties were approved to enter Phase 1 on May 15 and had to wait 21 days, without seeing signs of trouble, before being allowed to move into Phase 2.
The looser Phase 2 rules allow indoor gatherings generally limited to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people. Churches and other civic organizations can welcome up to 250 people, depending on occupancy size, sanitation protocols and the ability to keep people apart.
Major changes include allowing restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight and increase capacity with outdoor seating. Bowling alleys, movie theaters and swimming pools can also operate with appropriate safety measures.
Public health officials expect Oregon counties will not move beyond a second phase for months.
Oregon through Thursday has recorded 4,350 coronavirus infections out of more than 139,000 people tested, giving it one of the lowest infection rates in the country. Oregon has recorded 159 deaths, also one of the lowest rates nationwide.
Despite those comparatively low numbers, state officials have been cautious in their reopening efforts — sometimes drawing ire from business owners and others as one in five Oregonians lost jobs.
Brown credited Oregonians’ adherence to her March stay-at-home orders for reducing transmission and putting the state in a safe place to increase reopenings.
“Today, most of us live in communities where people are venturing out a bit,” she said in the statement. “We do so cautiously, looking out for friends, family and neighbors. I want to say thank you to each and every Oregonian who has made tremendous sacrifices to protect the health and safety of our communities.”