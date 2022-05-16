U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, and four other Pacific Northwest lawmakers have written President Joe Biden in support of federal funding for a new international seaport in Coos Bay.
Bentz joined Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Mike Simpson of Idaho and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, all Republicans, in writing Biden on May 13 pressing for federal money for a $1 billion large port on the Oregon coast.
They argue a new Pacific port will help alleviate supply chain problems in other busy West Coast ports such as Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and Seattle.
The port would also bring jobs and economic development to the Oregon Coast.
Lawmakers referred to the Coos Bay project as the Oregon International EcoPort.
Bentz and his cohorts want Biden’s financial support for the port project via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Republicans voted against the final version of the bill, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last year.
“We have been plagued by a supply chain crisis since the pandemic began in 2020. The disruptions in supply chains have revealed severe weaknesses in our ability to ship and receive goods around the globe from West Coast ports. This has worsened every issue facing every state in the Union. While I did not vote for the IIJA (because of the outrageous amount of wasteful spending contained therein), it did pass the House last year. Without serious investment in our nation’s ports, it will be impossible to fix this important issue,” Bentz said in a statement. “That is why I am advocating that President Biden select the Oregon International EcoPort project in Coos Bay for use of funds contained in the IIJA.”
The regional lawmakers said a new Coos Bay port would help alleviate supply chain troubles that have been vexing logistics links between China and the U.S. throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“This would increase West Coast port capacity by up to 10%. We cannot afford to continue to fall behind other countries, causing us to lose out on tremendous export opportunities,” Bentz said.
U.S. ports have struggled with labor shortages and backlog while restrictive Chinese COVID shutdowns of ports and manufacturing have resulted in product delays and shortages.
The new letter comes after Oregon Democrats — including U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley — also petitioned Biden to give financial backing to the proposed port in March.
The Port of Coos Bay is partnering with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development to expand the existing port into a major logistics hub that could potentially handle 1.4 million shipping containers annually. That could potentially make the new Oregon port one of the ten busiest in the U.S.