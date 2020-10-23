The Bend City Council hopes to make a managed, temporary homeless camp on Juniper Ridge a reality in the near future.
On Wednesday, a majority of the Bend City Council supported designating 6 acres of land on Juniper Ridge, a 1,500-acre section of city owned industrial land in northeast Bend, as an area where homeless people can camp or park their RVs. The site, which would be primitive and managed by a nonprofit organization, is intended to be off the future extension of Cooley Road — where the city someday plans to build a new public works facility.
The north end of Juniper Ridge currently has more than 100 campers living on the property, according to city estimates.
“I couldn’t be happier about this,” said Councilor Barb Campbell in the meeting. “It’s about time we try to treat people more humanely.”
The idea to pursue a managed campsite for homeless people is in response to BNSF Railway threatening to revoke the city’s two railroad crossing licenses on the property after two events this year involving Juniper Ridge campers.
The first was a homeless camper who attempted to drive across a railroad crossing in the north part of Juniper Ridge, which is supposed to only be used by city employees, said Jon Skidmore, the city’s chief operating officer. The vehicle high-centered, and while the driver went to go get help, a train hit the empty vehicle and ended up pushing it to the next railway crossing to get it towed.
The second occurred Aug. 15 when a camper’s vehicle got stuck on the railroad and sparked a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in north Bend, Skidmore said.
BNSF said the city wasn’t managing its crossings properly, and that the agency was considering revoking the city’s main access to the north end of the land it owns.
“The idea of losing access to the north part of Juniper Ridge is really scary,” said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director.
To avoid losing access to its own property, the city is working on solutions with BNSF on how to better manage the crossings. One idea is to put in swinging, lockable gates to control who can use the crossing, Skidmore said.
But before the city can put in the gates, the city needs to find a way to get homeless campers out of harm’s way and off the north end of Juniper Ridge, Skidmore said.
And in order to legally do that, the city has to have a legal place for people to go. Because Bend doesn’t have enough shelter beds within city limits to accommodate all of the people who would be displaced from Juniper Ridge, the city has to find a way to house them, Skidmore said.
“To me, this is a new direction and game changer for this particular conversation,” he said.
Once the temporary site is established, the long term plan for the city is to use a section of Juniper Ridge land to build a formal campsite for people who own RVs but can either not find or not afford a place to live in them. There is also discussion about rezoning a section of Juniper Ridge from industrial to residential to encourage more housing development.
The city also hopes to move forward with creating a homeless task force with Deschutes County in an effort to create more tangible, long-term solutions to the region’s growing homeless population.
Though most of the council was supportive of doing something immediately to ensure railroad crossing access, there was an acknowledgement that the camp was not a permanent solution to Bend’s growing homeless or affordability issues.
“The council would be better off investing its resources in providing wide swaths of housing and land in general,” Councilor Bill Moseley said in the meeting. “I do not believe there is a way for this government to subsidize its way out this housing problem.”
A formal timeline of when the city will make change has yet to be established.