Oregon officials issued an alert Thursday, Aug. 31, for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from foster care earlier last month.

The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division said Jerrica Landin, 16, has been missing since Aug. 21.

Jerrica_Landin.png

Jerrica Landin
Jerrica_Landin_2.jpg

Jerrica Landin

Tags