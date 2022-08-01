A 72-year-old man died Sunday, July 31 on Highway 223 near Pedee after being ejected from his motorcycle.
Oregon State Police said in a release the crash happened at approximately noon when Benjamin Gifford, 72, of Stayton, was “negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons.”
Gifford was ejected from the Honda Goldwing motorcycle near milepost 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Oregon roadway was closed for 3.5 hours.
