Bontebok calf

A five-day-old bontebok calf is seen last week at the Oregon Zoo.

 Courtesy of Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo welcomed a rare African bontebok calf this month, the latest chapter in what’s considered one of history’s most inspiring conservation success stories. The calf was born April 1 to Winter, an 8-year-old bontebok in the zoo’s Africa savanna area.

 “This cute little guy is living proof of the impact people can have if we work together for wildlife,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section. “A couple hundred years ago, there were only 17 bontebok left on the planet, and the species was headed for almost certain extinction.”

