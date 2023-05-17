Dispensary Taxes

Sol Sisters Farms in Independence grew marijuana for recreational use.

 Oregon Department of Agriculture

Cannabis companies will need to prove they’ve paid their state taxes to receive licenses under new rules announced Tuesday.

The new policy requested by Gov. Tina Kotek will require marijuana dispensaries to provide certificates from the Department of Revenue indicating that they’ve filed and paid all state taxes or have a payment plan for existing tax debt each time they try to renew their licenses with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.