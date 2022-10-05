Masks

A patient is cared for in the hallway of the Salem Health emergency department in January 2022.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently rescinded rules requiring universal masking in health care settings.

The rule change only applies to areas where transmission rates of COVID-19 are not high. Nearly half of Oregon’s 36 counties still fall into that category.

