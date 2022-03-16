The state of Oregon will help pay for abortions for residents as well as for women from other states, such as neighboring Idaho, where restrictions are being approved.
The Democratic-controlled legislature has established the $15 million Oregon Reproductive Health Equity Fund in response to other states restricting abortions and potential weakening of Supreme Court precedents under Roe v. Wade.
Texas and Idaho have approved laws that look to restrict abortions after six weeks. Other Republican states, including Florida, are also looking fresh restrictions that can also allow private entities to sue abortion providers who perform abortions after six weeks.
A 2017 Oregon law codifies abortion into state statute. The new fund will help patients, including out-of-state ones, find and pay for abortions in Oregon.
The state money will be used to help women with the costs of abortions such as lodging and travel. It will also look to expand the network of abortion providers statewide.
“Abortion and the full spectrum of reproductive health services must be available and affordable for anyone who needs it,” Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, said. “This $15 million will deliver on Oregon’s commitment to reproductive freedom by sending practical, meaningful support for people in our state – no matter what happens in Boise, Washington D.C. or anywhere else.”
Portland-based groups Seeding Justice will be used to distribute the state money to those seeking pregnancy terminations. The abortion money also aims to promote access to the procedures in communities of color.
“Abortion is health care. Every individual should have access to the full range of reproductive services that are available. These funds take a critical next step by investing in culturally specific reproductive health outreach and education programs, led by and centered within communities of color,” Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, said.
A more conservative U.S. Supreme Court did not immediately strike down Texas’ new abortion law passed last year. The court is hearing challenges to abortion restrictions and could give states more leeway that current precedents under Roe v. Wade.
As many as 26 states, including Idaho and Arizona, are replicating or looking to copy the Texas abortion law.
“People from states with more restrictive laws already travel to Oregon for abortion care, and we face the very real likelihood that other states will ban abortion and shutter clinics,” said Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee. “We are rising to this alarming moment to invest in abortion access as a central foundation of Oregon’s health care infrastructure.”
Oregon’s version of Medicaid covers abortions and state laws require reproductive health care coverage by private insurers.
Abortion rights’ opponents back the Texas-style restrictions in Idaho, Florida and other conservative states.
“No unborn child should suffer a ghastly death by abortion. These bills will go far in protecting unborn children and their mothers from the horrors of abortion,” said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee.