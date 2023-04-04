Oregon will stop reimbursing remote state employees this fall for traveling to their offices, Gov. Tina Kotek announced Monday.

Reimbursements will stop on Sept. 1, though employees will still be allowed to work remotely — even from other states. Lawmakers have taken aim at the practice after learning through news coverage that some senior managers earning six-figure salaries moved to sunny states without income taxes and had the state foot the bill for their flights back to Oregon.

Tags