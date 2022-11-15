Health Care

People without insurance often use emergency rooms for health care which drives up costs.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution.

Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should ensure that everyone has affordable health care.


