A deer crossing the road might be a brief inconvenience or a close-call accident to motorists, but for species such as mule deer, it’s a matter of survival.

According to a press release, as wildlife moves throughout their habitat for food, shelter and to find mates, the roads and highways crisscrossing the state make that a dangerous and sometimes fatal journey. Each year, almost 6,000 drivers in Oregon alone are involved in a collision with a deer, elk, bear or other wildlife species.

Tags