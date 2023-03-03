Patients, workers and visitors will no longer have to wear masks at hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other medical settings in Oregon and Washington starting April 3.
The Oregon Health Authority announced the move Friday, March 3 citing improvement with respiratory infections and hospitalizations.
The state health agency is rescinding a rule issued in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic requiring workers in hospital and health care settings — including urgent care and school health centers, dental and counseling offices, pharmacies and ambulances — to wear masks.
A state emergency order issued by former Gov. Kate Brown last year in response to a rise in respiratory infections attributed to COVID-19, RSV and influenza will expire Monday, March 6.
A number of states — including Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Rhode Island — have carried health care setting mask mandates into 2023, according to an analysis of COVID-19 mandates by AARP.
Washington state is also ending its health care mask order April 3, according to that state’s health agency.
Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist with the state agency, said cases of COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illnesses and viruses have “decreased significantly.”
He said there continues to be state and federal vaccine mandates for medical workers as well as K-12 staff.
Sidelinger said individual doctors’ offices, hospitals and medical centers might continue to require masks among patients, visitors and staff — but that decision is no longer being mandated.
“That’s their choice,” Sidelinger said.
OHA said Friday that “COVID-19 test positivity is at 10% and is expected to continue dropping; influenza test positivity is at 1.2%; and RSV test positivity is at 1.6% (antigen tests) and 3.5% (molecular tests).”
“I think this is the right time to repeal this rule,” Sidelinger said while encouraging people with higher medical risks to consider continuing wearing masks in health care and indoor settings.
Sidelinger said Oregon timed the end of its health care mask mandate to coincide with the Washington state’s order termination.
The Washington state Department of Health also announced Friday the end of the state’s mask mandate for health care and long-term care settings.
“Masks have been — and will continue to be — an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” said Washington Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, M.D. “We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another.”