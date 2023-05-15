Ballot drop-off

Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they’re postmarked by May 16.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots for the May election.

As of midday Monday, just more than 471,000 Oregonians — less than 16% of the nearly 3 million registered voters who received ballots by mail — had voted, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Turnout was highest in Wallowa County, where more than one-third of voters had handed in their ballots, and lowest in Umatilla County, where fewer than 10% of voters returned ballots.

