A group opposed to COVID mandates is promising to “gridlock Salem” via truck convoy protests until coronavirus vaccine and other pandemic requirements are lifted in the state.
Occupy Oregon Convoy is looking to impact the state capital and pandemic policies with a similar truck convoy and protests to those that happened in Ottawa, Canada earlier this year.
The protest event is scheduled for March 18 at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. The occupy group wants to organize truck and car convoys from various parts of the state to meet up in Aurora, Sandy, Albany, Toledo, Roseburg and La Pine, then converge on Salem via Interstate 5 and other routes.
“We plan to gridlock Salem until all mandates are lifted,” the group says in a Friday announcement of the event. “The sole purpose of Occupy Oregon is to demand that all statewide mask and vaccine mandates be lifted permanently."
The group opposes emergency pandemic orders with various mandates and restrictions.
"We should not have to mask and/or vaccinate in order to maintain access to employment, schools, or public services,' the group said announcing the convoy.
Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, is lifting the state’s mask mandate, effective Saturday, March 12. Brown’s order also allows for local school districts to decide their own mask policies.
Federal vaccine and mask mandates implemented by the Biden administration remain, including at airports and on airplanes.
The Oregon group opposes government mandates for COVID vaccinations for state and local workers, government contractors and teachers as well as mask requirements including at workplaces.
The group also has privacy worries about digital vaccine cards.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman, naturopathic doctor Henry Ealy, attorney Stephen Joncus and performing artist Rhymewave Hip-Hop are scheduled for the protest.
Some public opinion polls have shown a majority of voters in mostly Democratic Oregon support COVID mask mandates and other requirements.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports 68.5% of Oregonians are fully vaccinated. That ranks 17th among U.S states for COVID vaccination rates.
The convoy and protests in Canada sparked plenty of interest in the debate over pandemic policies. It also gridlocked the Canadian capital.
A subsequent convoy effort that has circled the Capital Beltway outside of Washington D.C. has been less impactful.