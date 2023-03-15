EV in Portland

Electric vehicles line up at Downtown Portland’s Electric Ave. The space offers EV drivers fast chargers for many different charging ports.

 Monica Samayoa / OPB

Oregonians looking to purchase an electric vehicle this year should do so soon, before the state suspends its popular EV rebate program due to lack of funds.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will temporarily suspend the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate program starting May 1 until funds for the program are replenished next year. This is the first time DEQ has paused its rebate program, which began in late 2018. The program offers two levels of rebates based on a person’s income, and it was designed to encourage the purchase or lease of zero-emissions vehicles as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide.

